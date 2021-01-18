Doubling the Speed of Windows Firefox Builds using sccache-dist

I’m one of the many users but few developers of Firefox on Windows. One of the biggest obstacles stopping me from doing more development on Windows instead of this beefy Linux desktop I have sitting under my table is how slow builds are.

Luckily, distributed compilation (and caching) using sccache is here to help. This post is a step-by-step version of the rather-more-scattered docs I found on the github repo and in Firefox’s documentation. Those guides are excellent and have all of the same information (though they forgot to remind me to put the ports on the url config variables), but they have to satisfy many audiences with many platforms and many use cases so I found myself having to switch between all three to get myself set up.

To synthesize what I learned all in one place, I’m writing my Home Office Version to be specific to “using a Linux machine to help your Windows machine compile Firefox on a local network”. Here’s how it goes:

Ensure the Build Scheduler (Linux-only), Build Servers (Linux-only), and Build Clients (any of Linux, MacOS, Windows) all have sccache-dist. If you have a Firefox Build present, ./mach bootstrap already gave you a copy at .mozbuild/sccache/bin

My Build Scheduler and solitary Build Server are both the same Linux machine. Configure how the pieces all talk together by configuring the Scheduler. Make a file someplace (I put mine in ~/sccache-dist/scheduler.conf) and put in the public-facing IP address of the scheduler (better be static), the method and secret that Clients use to authenticate themselves, and the method and secret that Servers use to authenticate themselves.

Keep the tokens and secret keys, y’know, secret.

# Don't forget the port, and don't use an internal iface address like 127.0.0.1. # This is where the Clients and Servers should find the Scheduler public_addr = "192.168.1.1:10600" [client_auth] type = "token" # You can use whatever source of random, long, hard-to-guess token you'd like. # But chances are you have openssl anyway, and it's good enough unless you're in # a VM or other restrained-entropy situation. token = "<whatever the output of `openssl rand -hex 64` gives you>" [server_auth] type = "jwt_hs256" secret_key = "<whatever the output of `sccache-dist auth generate-jwt-hs256-key` is>"

Start the Scheduler to see if it complains about your configuration. ~/.mozconfig/sccache/sccache-dist scheduler –config ~/sccache-dist/scheduler.conf

If it fails fatally, it’ll let you know. But you might also want to have `–syslog trace` while we’re setting things up so you can follow the verbose logging with `tail -f /var/log/syslog` Configure the Build Server. Ensure you have bubblewrap >= 0.3.0 to sandbox your build jobs away from the rest of your computer

Make a file someplace (I put mine in ~/sccache-dist/server.conf) and put in the public-facing IP address of the server (better be static) and things like where and how big the toolchain cache should be, where the Scheduler is, and how you authenticate the Server with the Scheduler.

# Toolchains are how a Linux Server can build for a Windows Client. # The Server needs a place to cache these so Clients don’t have to send them along each time. cache_dir = "/tmp/toolchains" # You can also config the cache size with toolchain_cache_size, but the default of 10GB is fine. # This is where the Scheduler can find the Server. Don’t forget the port. public_addr = "192.168.1.1:10501" # This is where the Server can find the Scheduler. Don’t forget http. Don’t forget the port. # Ideally you’d have an https server in front that’d add a layer of TLS and # redirect to the port for you, but this is Home Office Edition. scheduler_url = "http://192.168.1.1:10600" [builder] type = "overlay" # I don’t know what this means build_dir = "/tmp/build" # Where on the fs you want that sandbox of build jobs to live bwrap_path = "/usr/bin/bwrap" # Where the bubblewrap 0.3.0+ binary lives [scheduler_auth] type = "jwt_token" token = "<what sccache-dist auth generate-jwt-hs256-server-token --secret-key <that key from scheduler.conf> --server <the value in public_addr including port>"

Start the Build Server `sudo` is necessary for this part to satisfy bubblewrap

sudo ~/.mozbuild/sccache/sccache-dist server –config ~/sccache-dist/server.conf

I’m not sure if it’s just me, but the build server runs in foreground without logs. Personally, I’d prefer a daemon.

If your scheduler’s tracelogging to syslog, you should see something in /var/log about the server authenticating successfully. If you aren’t, we can query the whole build network’s status in Step 7. Configure the Build Client. This config file needs to have a specific name and location to be picked up by sccache. On Windows it’s `%APPDATA%\Mozilla\sccache\config\config`.

In it you need to write down how the Client can find and authenticate itself with the Scheduler. On not-Linux you also need to specify the toolchains you’ll be asking your Build Servers to use to compile your code.

[dist] scheduler_url = "http://192.168.1.1:10600" # Don’t forget the protocol or port toolchain_cache_size = 5368709120 # The default of 10GB is at least twice as big as you need. # Gonna need two toolchains, one for C++ and one for Rust # Remember to replace all <user> with your user name on disk [[dist.toolchains]] type = "path_override" compiler_executable = "C:/Users/<user>/.mozbuild/clang/bin/clang-cl.exe" archive = "C:/Users/<user>/.mozbuild/clang-dist-toolchain.tar.xz" archive_compiler_executable = "/builds/worker/toolchains/clang/bin/clang" [[dist.toolchains]] type = "path_override" compiler_executable = "C:/Users/<user>/.rustup/toolchains/stable-x86_64-pc-windows-msvc/bin/rustc.exe" archive = "C:/Users/<user>/.mozbuild/rustc-dist-toolchain.tar.xz" archive_compiler_executable = "/builds/worker/toolchains/rustc/bin/rustc" # Near as I can tell, these dist.toolchains blocks tell sccache # that if a job requires a tool at `compiler_executable` then it should instead # distribute the job to be compiled using the tool present in `archive` at # the path within the archive of `archive_compiler_executable`. # You’ll notice that the `archive_compiler_executable` binaries do not end in `.exe`. [dist.auth] type = "token" token = "<the value of scheduler.conf’s client_auth.token>"

Perform a status check from the Client. With the Scheduler and Server both running, go to the Client and run `.mozbuild/sccache/sccache.exe –dist-status`

It will start a sccache “client server” (ugh) in the background and try to connect. Ideally you’re looking for a non-0 “num_servers” and non-0 “num_cpus” Configure mach to use sccache You need to tell it that it has a ccache and to configure clang to use `cl` driver mode (because when executing compiles on the Build Server it will see it’s called `clang` not `clang-cl` and thus forget to use `cl` mode unless you remind it to)

# Remember to replace all <user> with your user name on disk ac_add_options CCACHE="C:/Users/<user>/.mozbuild/sccache/sccache.exe" export CC="C:/Users/<user>/.mozbuild/clang/bin/clang-cl.exe --driver-mode=cl" export CXX="C:/Users/<user>/.mozbuild/clang/bin/clang-cl.exe --driver-mode=cl" export HOST_CC="C:/Users/<user>/.mozbuild/clang/bin/clang-cl.exe --driver-mode=cl" export HOST_CXX="C:/Users/<user>/.mozbuild/clang/bin/clang-cl.exe --driver-mode=cl"

Run a test build Using the value of “num_cpus” from Step 7’s `–dist-status`, run `./mach build -j<num_cpus>`

To monitor if everything’s working, you have some choices You can look at network traffic (expect your network to be swamped with jobs going out and artefacts coming back) You can look at resource-using processes on the Build Server (you can use `top` to watch the number of `clang` processes) If your Scheduler or Server is logging, you can `tail -f /var/log/syslog` to watch the requests and responses in real time



Oh, dang, I should manufacture a final step so it’s How To Speed Up Windows Firefox Builds In Ten Easy Steps (if you have a fast Linux machine and network). Oh well.

Anyhoo, I’m not sure if this is useful to anyone else, but I hope it is. No doubt your setup is less weird than mine somehow so you’ll be better off reading the general docs instead. Happy Firefox developing!

:chutten