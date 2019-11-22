This Week in Glean: Glean in Private

(“This Week in Glean” is a series of blog posts that the Glean Team at Mozilla is using to try to communicate better about our work. They could be release notes, documentation, hopes, dreams, or whatever: so long as it is inspired by Glean.)

In the Kotlin implementation of the Glean SDK we have a glean.private package. (( Ideally anything that was actually private in the Glean SDK would actually _be_ private and inaccessible, but in order to support our SDK magic (okay, so that the SDK could work properly by generating the Specific Metrics API in subcomponents) we needed something public that we just didn’t want anyone to use. )) For a little while this week it looked like the use of the Java keyword private in the name was going to be problematic. Here are some of the alternatives we came up with:

glean.pvt

glean.privat

glean.p.r.i.v.a.t.e

glean.thisIsntForYouDontUseIt

glean.turn_off_all_security_so_that_viruses_can_take_over_this_computer

glean.chutten.says.no

glean.using.this.makes.janerik.weep

glean.dont.use.or.md.BOOM

glean.corporal – Like glean.private but with a promotion

Fortunately (or unfortunately) :mdboom (whom I might have to start calling Dr. Boom) came up with a way to make it work with the package private intact, so we’ll never know which one we would’ve gone with.

Alas.

I guess I’ll just have to console myself with the knowledge that we’ve deployed this fix to Fenix, Python bindings are becoming a reality, and the first code supporting the FOGotype might be landing in mozilla-central. (More to come on all of that, later)

:chutten