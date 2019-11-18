Distributed Teams: Why I Don’t Go to the Office More Often

I was invited to a team dinner as part of a work week the Data Platform team was having in Toronto. I love working with these folks, and I like food, so I set about planning my logistics.

The plan was solid, but unimpressive. It takes three hours or so to get from my home to the Toronto office by transit, so I’d be relying on the train’s WiFi to allow me to work on the way to Toronto, and I’d be arriving home about 20min before midnight.

Here’s how it went:

0800 Begin 0816 Take the GRT city bus to Kitchener train station 0845 Try to find a way to get to the station (the pedestrian situation around the station is awful) 0855 Learn that my 0918 train is running 40min late. 0856 Purchase a PRESTO card for my return journey, being careful to not touch any of the blood stains on the vending machine. (Seriously. Someone had a Bad Time at Kitchener Station recently) 0857 Learn that they had removed WiFi from the train station, so the work I’ll be able to do is limited to what I can manage on my phone’s LTE 0900 Begin my work day (Slack and IRC only), and eat the breakfast I packed because I didn’t have time at home. 0943 Train arrives only 35min late. Goodie. 0945 Learn from the family occupying my seat that I actually bought a ticket for the wrong day. Applying a discount code didn’t keep the date and time I selected, and I didn’t notice until it was too late. Sit in a different seat and wonder what the fare inspector will think. 0950 Start working from my laptop. Fear of authority can build on its own time, I have emails to answer and bugs to shuffle. 1030 Fare inspector finally gets around to me as my nervousness peaks. Says they’ll call it in and there might be an adjustment charge to reschedule it. 1115 Well into Toronto, the fare inspector just drops my ticket into my lap on their way to somewhere else. I… guess everything’s fine? 1127 Train arrives at Toronto Union Station. Disconnect WiFi, disembark and start walking to the office. (Public transit would be slower, and I’m saving my TTC token for tonight’s trip) 1145 Arrive at MoTo just in time for lunch.

Total time to get to Mozilla Toronto: 3h45min. Total distance traveled: 95km Total cost: $26 for the Via rail ticket, $2.86 for the GRT city bus.

The way back wasn’t very much better. I had to duck out of dinner at 8pm to have a hope of getting home before the day turned into tomorrow:

2000 Leave the team dinner, say goodnights. Start walking to the subway 2012 At the TTC subway stop learn that the turnstiles don’t take tokens any more. Luckily there’s someone in the booth to take my fare. 2018 Arrive at Union station and get lost in the construction. I thought the construction was done (the construction is never done). 2025 Ask at the PRESTO counter how to use PRESTO properly. I knew it was pay-by-distance but I was taking a train _and_ a bus, so I wasn’t sure if I needed to tap in between the two modes (I do. Tap before the train, after the train, on the bus when you get on, and on the bus when you get off. Seems fragile, but whatever). 2047 Learn that the train’s been rescheduled 6min later. Looks like I can still make my bus connection in Bramalea. 2053 Tap on the thingy, walk up the flights of stairs to the train, find a seat. 2102 “Due to platform restrictions, the doors on car 3107 will not open at Bramalea”… what car am I on? There’s no way to tell from where I’m sitting. 2127 Arrive at Bramalea. I’m not on car 3107. 2130 Learn that there’s one correct way to leave the platform and I took the other one that leads to the parking lot. Retrace my steps. 2132 Tap the PRESTO on the thingy outside the station building (closed) 2135 Tap the PRESTO on the thingy inside the bus. BEEP BEEP. Bus driver says insufficient funds. That can’t be, I left myself plenty of room. Tick tock. 2136 Cold air aching in my lungs from running I load another $20 onto the PRESTO 2137 Completely out of breath, tap the PRESTO on the thingy inside the bus. Ding. Collapse in a seat. Bus pulls out just moments later. 2242 Arrive in Kitchener. Luckily the LRT, running at 30min headways, is 2min away. First good connection of the day. 2255 This is the closest the train can get me. There’s a 15min wait (5 of which I’ll have to walk in the cold to get to the stop) for a bus that’ll get me, in 7min, within a 10min walk from home. I decide to walk instead, as it’ll be faster. 2330 Arrive home.

Total time to get home: 3h30min. Total distance traveled: 103km. Total cost: $3.10 for the subway token, $46 PRESTO ($6 for the card, $20 for the fare, $20 for the surprise fare), $2.86 for the LRT.

At this point I’ve been awake for over 20 hours.

Is it worth it? Hard to say. Every time I plan one of these trips I look forward to it. Conversations with office folks, eating office lunch, absconding with office snacks… and this time I even got to go out to dinner with a bunch of data people I work with all the time!

But every time I do this, as I’m doing it, or as I’m recently back from doing it… I don’t feel great about it. It’s essentially a full work day (nearly eight full hours!) just in travel to spend 5 hours in the office, and (this time) a couple hours afterwards in a restaurant.

Ultimately this — the share of my brain I need to devote purely to logistics, the manifold ways things can go wrong, the sheer _time_ it all takes — is why I don’t go into the office more often.

And the people are the reason I do it at all.

:chutten