Four-Year Moziversary

Wowee what a year that was. And I’m pretty sure the year to come will be even more so.

We gained two new team members, Travis and Beatriz. And with Georg taking a short break, we’ve all had more to do that usual. Glean‘s really been working out well, though I’ve only had the pleasure of working on it a little bit.

Instead I’ve been adding fun new features to Firefox Desktop like Origin Telemetry. I also gave a talk at a conference about Data and Responsibility. Last December’s All Hands returned us to Orlando, and June brought me to Whistler for the first time. We held a Virtual Work Week (or “vorkweek”) a couple of weeks ago when we couldn’t find a time and the budget to meet in person, and spent it planning out how we’ll bring Glean to Firefox Desktop with Project FOG. First with a Prototype (FOGotype) by end of year. And then 2020 will be the year of Glean on the Desktop.

Blogging-wise I’ve slowed down quite a lot. 12 posts so far this calendar year is much lower than previous years’ 25+. The velocity I’d kept up by keeping tabs on the Ontario Provincial Legislature and pontificating about video games I’d played died in the face of mounting work pressures. Instead of spending my off time writing non-mozilla things I spent a lot of it reading instead (as my goodreads account can attest).

But now that I’ve written this one, maybe I’ll write more here.

Resolution for the coming year? More blogging. Continued improvement. Put Glean on Firefox. That is all.

Advertisements