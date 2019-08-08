My StarCon 2019 Talk: Collecting Data Responsibly and at Scale

Back in January I was privileged to speak at StarCon 2019 at the University of Waterloo about responsible data collection. It was a bitterly-cold weekend with beautiful sun dogs ringing the morning sun. I spent it inside talking about good ways to collect data and how Mozilla serves as a concrete example. It’s 15 minutes short and aimed at a general audience. I hope you like it.

I encourage you to also sample some of the other talks. Two I remember fondly are Aaron Levin’s “Conjure ye File System, transmorgifier” about video games that look like file systems and Cory Dominguez’s lovely analysis of Moby Dick editions in “or, the whale“. Since I missed a whole day, I now get to look forward to fondly discovering new ones from the full list.

:chutten

