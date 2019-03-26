Eulogy for a 13-Year-Old Display

I was working for the Department of National Defence in Canada (specifically Defence Research and Development Canada) in early 2005 when I first plugged in my new xplio CM998 monitor. It was amazing.

Not only was it one of those new lightweight LCD monitors (I have since owned desks that weigh less), it supported resolutions up to 1280×1024 pixels natively and had both DVI and VGA ports!

It also generated enough heat in my basement apartment that I could notice it from across the room, but that was a plus in that cold Scarborough winter.

From there I moved it to an apartment. Another apartment. A home. And then another home. And then, finally, when I had stopped using it at home I started using it at work for Mozilla.

I liked its comfortable 5:4 aspect ratio, and the fact it wouldn’t wobble when I got up to get coffee.

On Friday it wouldn’t turn on. Well, it did turn on. Linux was assigning it desktop space, knew who it was and how big it was… but it wouldn’t display anything.

I would have liked to turn it off and on again, but the power switch hasn’t worked reliably since my daughter was born. So I did the next best thing and unplugged it and plugged it back in. It would display my Firefox wallpaper for just long enough for some capacitor to warm up or something, and then it would black out.

Nothing I could do would resuscitate it. No cable swaps, no buttons I could press, no whining or cajoling.

Here ends the 13-year service life of my venerable SXGA display.

Your service did not go unnoticed. Enjoy your recycling.

:chutten

