Blast from the Past: I filed a bug against Firefox 3.6.6

On June 30, 2010 I was:

Sleepy. My daughter had just been born a few months prior and was spending her time pooping, crying, and not sleeping (as babies do).

Busy. I was working at Research in Motion (it would be three years before it would be renamed BlackBerry) on the BlackBerry Browser for BlackBerry 6.0. It was a big shift for us since that release was the first one using WebKit instead of the in-house “mango” rendering engine written in BlackBerry-mobile-dialect Java.

Keen. Apparently I was filing a bug against Firefox 3.6.6?!

Yeah. I had completely forgotten about this. Apparently while reading my RSS feeds in Google Reader (that doesn’t make me old, does it?) taking in news from Dragonmount about the Wheel of Time (so I guess I’ve always been a nerd, then) the text would sometimes just fail to render. I even caught it happening on the old Bugzilla “possible duplicate finder” UI (see above).

The only reason I was reminded this exists was because I received bugmail on my personal email address when someone accidentally added and removed themselves from the Cc list.

Pretty sure this bug, being no longer reproducible, still in UNCONFIRMED state, and filed against a pre-rapid-release version Firefox is something I should close. Yeah, I’ll just go and do that.

:chutten

