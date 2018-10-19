Three-Year Moziversary

Another year at Mozilla. They certainly don’t slow down the more you have of them.

For once a year of stability, organization-wise. The two biggest team changes were the addition of Jan-Erik back on March 1, and the loss of our traditional team name “Browser Measurement II” for a more punchy and descriptive “Firefox Telemetry Team.”

I will miss good ol’ BM2, though it is fun signing off notification emails with “Your Friendly Neighbourhood Firefox Telemetry Team (:gfritzsche, :janerik, :Dexter, :chutten)”

We’re actually in the market for a Mobile Telemetry Engineer, so if you or someone you know might be interested in hanging out with us and having their username added to the above, please take a look right here.

In blogging velocity I think I kept up my resolution to blog more. I’m up to 32 posts so far in 2018 (compared to year totals of 15, 26, and 27 in 2015-2017) and I have a few drafts kicking in the bin that ought to be published before the end of the year. Part of this is due to two new blogging efforts: So I’ve Finished (a series of posts about video games I’ve completed), and Ford The Lesser (a series summarizing the deeds and tone of the new Ontario Provincial Government). Neither are particularly mozilla-related, though, so I’m not sure if the count of work blogposts has changed.

Thinking back to work stuff, let’s go chronologically. Last November we released Firefox Quantum. It was and is a big deal. Then in December all hands went to Austin, Texas.

Electives happened again so I did a reprise of Death-Defying Stats (where I stand up and solve data questions, Live On Stage). We saw Star Wars: The Last Jedi (I’m not sure why the internet didn’t like it. I thought it was grand. Though the theatre ruined the impact of That One Scene by letting us know that no, the sound didn’t actually cut out it was deliberate. Yeesh). We partied at a pseudo-historical southwestern US town, drinking warm beverages out of gigantic branded mugs we got to take home afterwards.

Then we launched straight into 2018. Interviews increased to a crushing density for the role that was to become Jan-Erik’s and for two interns: one (Erin Comerford) working on redesigns for the venerable Telemetry Measurement Dashboards, and another (Agnieszka Ciepielewska) working on automatic change detection and explanation for Telemetry metrics.

In June we met again in San Francisco, but this time without Georg who was suffering a cold. Sunah and I gave a talk about Event Telemetry, Steak Club met again, and we got to mess around with science stuff at the Exploratorium.

This year’s Summer Big Project… y’know, there were a few of them. The first was the Event Telemetry “event” ping. Then there was the Measurement Dashboard redesign project where I ended up mentoring more than I expected due to PTO and timezones.

Also in the summer I was organizing and then going on a trip to celebrate a different anniversary (my tenth wedding anniversary) for nearly the entire month of July.

In August the team met in Berlin, and this time I was able to join in. That was a fun and productive time where we settled matters of team identity, ownership, process, and developed some delightful in-jokes to perplex anyone not in the in-group. I acted as an arm of Ontario Craft Beer Tourism by importing a few local cans (Waterloo Dark and Mad & Noisy Lagered Ale) while asking (well-intentioned but numerous and likely ignorant) questions about European life and politics and food and history and …

And that brings us more or less to now. September was busy. October is busy. I’m helping :frank put authentication on the old Measurement Dashboards so we can put release-channel data back up there without someone taking it and misinterpreting it. (As an org we’ve made the conscious decision to use our public data in a deliberate fashion to support truthful narratives about our products and our users. Like on the Firefox Public Data Report.) I’m looking into how we might take what we learned with Erin’s redesign prototype and productionize it with real data. I’m also improving documentation and consulting with a variety of teams on a variety of data things.

So, resolutions for the next twelve months? Keep on keeping on, I guess. I’m happy with the progress I have made this past year. I’m pleased with the direction our team and the broader org is headed. I’m interested to see where time and effort will take us.

:chutten

