Canadian Holiday Inbound! Thanksgiving 2018 (Monday, October 8)

Monday is Thanksgiving in Canada[1], so please excuse your Canadian colleagues for not being in the office.

We’ll likely be spending the day wondering. We’ll be wondering how family could make such a mess, wondering why we ate so much pie, wondering if it’s okay to eat turkey for breakfast, wondering if pie can be a meal and dessert at the same time, wondering how we fit the leftovers in the fridge, wondering why we bothered hosting this year, wondering whose sock that is by the stairs, wondering when the snow will melt[2] or start to fall[3].

We’ll also be wondering who started the family tradition of having cornbread instead of buttered rolls, wondering where the harvest tradition began, wondering about what all goes into harvesting our food, wondering what it means to be thankful, wondering what we are thankful for, wondering why we ate the evening meal at 4pm, wondering whether 4pm is too late to have a nap.

With heads full of wondering and bellies full of food, we wish you a wonderful Thanksgiving. We’ll be back to work, if not our normal shapes, on Tuesday.

:chutten

PS: Canadian Pro-tip: Leftover food often turns into regret – but this regret can turn back into food if you leave it in the fridge for a little while!

[1]: https://mana.mozilla.org/wiki/display/PR/Holidays%3A+Canada

[2]: Calgary had a (record) snowfall of 32.8cm (1’1″) on Oct 2: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/calgary-october-snow-day-two-1.4848394

[3]: Snow’s a-coming, already or eventually: https://weather.gc.ca/canada_e.html

