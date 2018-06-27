When, Exactly, does a Firefox User Update, Anyway?

There’s a brand new Firefox version coming. There always is, since we adopted the Rapid Release scheme way back in 2011 for Firefox 5. Every 6-8 weeks we instantly update every Firefox user in the wild with the latest security and performance…

Well, no. Not every Firefox user. We have a dashboard telling us only about 84% of Firefox users are presently up-to-date. And “up-to-date” here means any user within two versions of the latest:

Why two versions? Shouldn’t “Up to date” mean up-to-date?

Say it’s June 26, 2018, and Firefox 61 is ready to go. The first code new to this version landed March 13, and it has spent the past three months under intense development and scrutiny. During its time as Firefox Nightly 61.0a1 it had features added, performance and security improvements layered in, and some rearranging of home page settings. While it was known as Firefox Beta 61.0b{1-14} it has stabilized, with progressively fewer code changes accepted as we prepare it for our broadest population.

So we put Firefox 61.0 up on the server, ring the bell and yell “Come and get it~!”?

No.

Despite our best efforts, our Firefox Beta-running population is not as diverse as our release population. The release population has thousands of gpu+driver combinations 61 has never run on before. Some users will use it for kiosks and internet cafes in areas of the world we have no beta users. Other users will have combinations of addons and settings that are unique to them alone… and we’ll be shipping a fresh browsing experience to each and every one of them.

So maybe we shouldn’t send it to everyone at once in case it breaks something for those users whose configurations we haven’t had an opportunity to test.

As a result, our update servers will, upon being asked by your Firefox instance if there is an update available, determine whether or not to lie. Our release managers will chose to turn the release dial to, say, 10% to begin. So when your Firefox asks if there is an update, nine out of ten times we will lie and say “No, try again later.” And that random response is cached so that everyone else trying for the next one or two minutes will get the same response you did.

At 10% roughly one out of every ten 1-2min periods will tell the truth: “Yes, there is an update and you can find it here: <url>”. This adds a bit of a time-delay between “releasing” a new version and users having it.

Eventually, after a couple of days or maybe up to a week, we will turn the dial up to 100% and everyone will be able to receive the update and in a matter of hours the entire population will be up-to-date and…

No.

When does a Firefox instance ask for an update? We “only” release a new update every six-to-eight weeks, it would be wasteful to be asking all the time. When -should- we ask?

If you’ve ever listened to a programmer complain about time, you might have an inkling of the complexity involved in simply trying to figure out when to ask if there’s an update available.

The simplest two cases of Firefox instances asking for updates are: “When the user tells it to”, and “If the Firefox instance was released more than 63 days ago.”

For the first of these two cases, you can at any time open Help > About Firefox and it will check to see if your Firefox is up-to-date. There is also a button labeled “Check for Updates” in Preferences/Options.

For the second, we have a check during application startup that compares the date we built your Firefox to the date your computer thinks it is. If they differ by more than 63 days, we will ask for an update.

We can’t rely on users to know how to check for updates, and we don’t want our users to wait over two -more- months to benefit from all of our hard work.

Maybe we should check twice a day or so. That seems like a decent compromise. So that’s what we do for Firefox release users: we check every 12 hours or so. If the user isn’t running Firefox for more than 12 hours, then when they start it up again we check against the client’s clock to see if it’s been 12 hours since our last check.

Putting this all together:

Firefox must be running. It must have been at least 12 hours since the last time we checked for updates. If we are still throttling updates to, say, 10% we (or the client who asked previously within the past 1-2min) must be lucky to be told the truth that there is an update available. Firefox must be able to download the entire update (which can be interrupted if the user closes Firefox before the download is complete). Firefox must be able to apply the update. The user must restart Firefox to start running the new version.

And then, and only then, is that one Firefox user running the updated Firefox.

How does this look like for an entire population of Firefox users whose configurations and usage behaviours I already mentioned are the most diverse of all of our user populations?

That’ll have to wait for another time, as it sure isn’t a simpler story than this one. For now, you can enjoy looking at some graphs I used to explore a similar topic, earlier.

:chutten

