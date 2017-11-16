Data Science is Hard: What’s in a Dashboard

Firefox Quantum is here! Please do give it a go. We have been working really hard on it for quite some time, now. We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved.

To show Mozillians how the release is progressing, and show off a little about what cool things we can learn from the data Telemetry collects, we’ve built a few internal dashboards. The Data Team dashboard shows new user count, uptake, usage, install success, pages visited, and session hours (as seen above, with faked data). If you visit one of our Mozilla Offices, you may see it on the big monitors in the common areas.

The dashboard doesn’t look like much: six plots and a little writing. What’s the big deal?

Well, doing things right involved quite a lot more than just one person whipping something together overnight:

1. Meetings for this dashboard started on Hallowe’en, two weeks before launch. Each meeting had between eight and fourteen attendees and ran for its full half-hour allotment each time.

2. In addition there were several one-off meetings: with Comms (internal and external) to make sure we weren’t putting our foot in our mouth, with Data ops to make sure we weren’t depending on datasets that would go down at the wrong moment, with other teams with other dashboards to make sure we weren’t stealing anyone’s thunder, and with SVPs and C-levels to make sure we had a final sign-off.

3. Outside of meetings we spent hours and hours on dashboard design and development, query construction and review, discussion after discussion after discussion…

4. To say nothing of all the bikeshedding.

It’s hard to do things right. It’s hard to do even the simplest things, sometimes. But that’s the job. And Mozilla seems to be pretty good at it.

One last plug: if you want to nudge these graphs a little higher, download and install and use and enjoy the new Firefox Quantum. And maybe encourage others to do the same?

:chutten

