Firefox on Windows XP: End of the Line

With the release of Firefox 52 to all users worldwide, we now have the final Windows XP-supported Firefox release out the door.

This isn’t to say that support is done. As I’ve mentioned before, Windows XP users will be transitioned to the ESR update channel where they’ll continue to receive security updates for the next year or so.

And I don’t expect this to be the end of me having to blog about weird clients that are inexplicably on Windows XP.

However, this does take care of one of the longest-standing data questions I’ve looked at on this blog and in my career at Mozilla. So I feel that it’s worth taking a moment to mark the occasion.

Windows XP is dead. Long live Windows XP.

:chutten

