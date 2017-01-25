Data Science is Hard: Client Delays

Delays suck, but unmeasured delays suck more. So let’s measure them.

I’ve previous talked about delays as they relate to crash pings. This time we’re looking at the core of Firefox Telemetry data collection: the “main” ping. We’ll be looking at a 10% sample of all “main” pings submitted on Tuesday, January 10th[1].

In my previous post on delays, I defined five types of delay: recording, submission, aggregation, migration, and query scheduling. This post is about delays on the client side of the equation, so we’ll be focusing on the first two: recording, and submission.

Recording Delay

How long does it take from something happening, to having a record of it happening? We count HTTP response codes (as one does), so how much time passes from that first HTTP response to the time when that response’s code is packaged into a ping to be sent to our servers?

This is a Cumulative Distribution Functions or CDF. The ones in this post show you what proportion (0% – 100%) of “main” pings we’re looking at arrived with data that falls within a certain timeframe (0 – 96 hours). So in this case, look at the red, “aurora”-branch line. It crosses the 0.9 y-axis line at about the 8 x-axis line. This means 90% of the pings had a recording delay of 8 hours or less.

Which is fantastic news, especially since every other channel (release and beta vying for fastest speeds) gets more of its pings in even faster. 90% of release pings have a recording delay of at most 4 hours.

And notice that shelf at 24 hours, where every curve basically jumps to 100%? If users leave their browsers open for longer than a day, we cut a fresh ping at midnight. Glad to see evidence that it’s working.

All in all it shows that we can expect recording delays of under 30min for most pings across all channels. This is not a huge source of delay.

Submission Delay

With all that data finally part of a “main” ping, how long before the servers are told? For now, Telemetry has to wait for the user to restart their Firefox before it is able to send its pings. How long can that take?

Ouch.

Now we see aurora is no longer the slowest, and has submission delays very similar to release’s submission delays. The laggard is now beta… and I really can’t figure out why. If Beta users are leaving their browsers open longer, we’d expect to see them be on the slower side of the “Recording Delay CDF” plot. If Beta users are leaving their browser closed longer, we’d expect them to show up lower on Engagement Ratio plots (which they don’t).

A mystery.

Not a mystery is that nightly has the fastest submission times. It receives updates every day so users have an incentive to restart their browsers often.

Comparing Submission Delay to Recording Delay, you can see how this is where we’re focusing most of our “Get More Data, Faster” attentions. If we wait for 90% of “main” pings to arrive, then we have to wait at least 17 hours for nightly data, 28 hours for release and aurora… and over 96 hours for beta.

And that’s just Submission Delay. What if we measured the full client -> server delay for data?

Combined Client Delay

With things the way they were on 2017-01-10, to get 90% of “main” pings we need to wait a minimum of 22 hours (nightly) and a maximum of… you know what, I don’t even know. I can’t tell where beta might cross the 0.9 line, but it certainly isn’t within 96 hours.

If we limit ourselves to 80% we’re back to a much more palatable 11 hours (nightly) to 27 hours (beta). But that’s still pretty horrendous.

I’m afraid things are actually even worse than I’m making it out to be. We rely on getting counts out of “main” pings. To count something, you need to count every single individual something. This means we need 100% of these pings, or as near as we can get. Even nightly pings take longer than 96 hours to get us more than 95% of the way there.

What do we use “main” pings to count? Amongst other things, “usage hours” or “how long has Firefox been open”. This is imperative to normalizing crash information properly so we can determine the health and stability of a release.

As you can imagine, we’re interested in knowing this as fast as possible. And as things stood a couple of Tuesdays ago, we have a lot of room for improvement.

For now, expect more analyses like this one (and more blog posts like this one) examining how slowly or quickly we can possibly get our data from the users who generate it to the Mozillians who use it to improve Firefox.

:chutten

[1]: Why did I look at pings from 2017-01-10? It was a recent Tuesday (less weekend effect) well after Gregorian New Year’s Day, well before Chinese New Year’s Day, and even a decent distance from Epiphany. Also the 01-10 is a mirror which I thought was neat.