What’s the First Firefox Crash a User Sees?

Growth is going to be a big deal across Mozilla in 2017. We spent 2016 solidifying our foundations, and now we’re going to use that to spring to action and grow our influence and user base.

So this got me thinking about new users. We’re constantly getting new users: people who, for one reason or another, choose to install and run Firefox for the first time today. They run it and… well, then what?

Maybe they like it. They open a new tab. Then they open a staggeringly unbelievable number of tabs. They find and install an addon. Or two.

Fresh downloads and installs of Firefox continue at an excellent pace. New people, every day, are choosing Firefox.

So with the number of new users we already see, the key to Growth may not lie in attracting more of them… it might be that we need to keep the ones we already see.

So what might stop a user from using Firefox? Maybe after they open the seventy-first tab, Firefox crashes. It just disappears on them. They open it again, browse for a little while… but can’t forget that the browser, at any time, could just decide to disappear and let them down. So they migrate back to something else, and we lose them.

It is with these ideas in my head that I wondered “Are there particular types of crashes that happen to new users? Do they more likely crash because of a plugin, their GPU misbehaving, running out of RAM… What is their first crash, and how might it compare to the broader ecosystem of crashes we see and fix every day?”

With the new data available to me thanks to Gabriele Svelto’s work on client-side stack traces, I figured I could maybe try to answer it.

My full analysis is here, but let me summarize: sadly there’s too much noise in the process to make a full diagnosis. There are some strange JSON errors I haven’t tracked down… and even if I do, there are too many “mystery” stack frames that we just don’t have a mechanism to figure out yet.

And this isn’t even covering how we need some kind of service or algorithm to detect signatures in these stacks or at least cluster them in some meaningful way.

Work is ongoing, so I hope to have a more definite answer in the future. But for now, all I can do is invite you to tell me what you think causes users to stop using Firefox. You can find me on Twitter, or through my @mozilla.com email address.

:chutten