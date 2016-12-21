Canadian Holiday Inbound! (Sunday December 25th, Observed on Monday the 26)

Hello team!

A Canadian Holiday is once again at our chimneys as Christmas Day is approaching! The holiday itself is on the 25th, but because that falls on a weekend, it’ll be on the 26th that you’ll not be finding us in the office. Please be understanding if your meetings are a little underpopulated, and take the opportunity to run all the try builds you can think of.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. (Well, I don’t, but since I’ve turned off comments you can’t correct me.) You are thinking that Christmas isn’t a Canadian holiday… or at least not uniquely Canadian.

And you wouldn’t be too wrong. Other parts of the world certainly celebrate Christmas. Japan does it up amazingly, for instance, if you’re ever in that corner of the globe in December. And still other parts of the world people celebrate all sorts of Winter festivities.

And it’s not as though we’re spending the day dipping our All-Dressed Chips[1] into Stanley Cups[2] of Maple Syrup[3] while taking our Coffee Crisp[4] and wearing our Toques[5], Jeans, Jean Shirts[6], and A Boot[7], eh?

No, but the Canadian way of celebrating Christmas _is_ unique… in that it’s usually done through celebrating everyone else’s Winter celebrations. Canadians are more than happy to adopt and support any culture or festival that involves food, fun, friends, and family.

My family tends to observe Polish Wigilia by eating pierogies, white fish, and bigos. My wife’s family has a Christmas Eve Feast of crab dip, fourteen types of frozen hors d’oeurves, cheese, crackers, and smoked oysters eaten on TV trays in front of Log: The Christmas Special. Earlier this month we ate latkes with sour cream and applesauce with pfeffernusse for afters at the Christkindle Markt. Last year we went to Sir John A. MacDonald’s birthplace at Woodside for soft gingerbread and roasted chestnuts.

Then there’s turkey with the trimmings for the more traditional, sushi for deliberate anti-traditional, and everything in-between.

So no matter if or how you celebrate Canadian Christmas, know that we are (and are not) celebrating it too, with you, in the Great White North.

Because anything else just wouldn’t be polite.

( :bwinton reminds me to tell you that we will also be off on the 27th for Boxing Day. Our most famous pugilists will be hard at work discouraging (in effigy) the normally-docile moose herds from invading the United States once again. So we’ll be busy cheering them on, sorry. )

:chutten

[1] Tastes like… actually, I’m not really sure. Tasty, though.

[2] Named after Lord Stanley

[3] Probably harvested back in March in Quebec

[4] mocha-flavoured Nestle chocolate bar

[5] knit caps, often with pom-poms on top

[6] AKA “The Canadian Tuxedo”

[7] “about” pronounced in Canadianese is actually closer to “aboat” than “aboot”, eh